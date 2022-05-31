Owl injures feet, legs after landing on electric fence in Flagler County

A little owl that landed on an electric fence is being cared for after it injured its feet and legs.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office posted photos on Tuesday of the owl snuggled up in a box with a towel.

"Deputy Lichty and Deputy First Class Gaddie responded in reference to an owl that landed on an electric fence, injuring its legs and feet," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook. "Feel better, little guy!"

The post does not say where exactly this happened or where the owl is being treated.