Oviedo police officers gift student bike to get to school safely

Oviedo police officers a middle school student with a new bike, helmet and lock to ensure she has a safe way to get to school.

Officers at Jackson Heights Middle School helped secure a donated bicycle for a student in need Wednesday morning, working with a local nonprofit to improve the student’s safety and commute to school.

The backstory:

Two officers partnered with the Christmas Bike Program to obtain the bicycle for a student who had been walking to school daily while many of her classmates rode bikes.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The officers said the goal was to provide a safer way for her to travel and allow her to ride alongside her friends.

When the bicycle was presented, the student became emotional and expressed gratitude, officers said.

The student briefly rode the bike before returning to class. Officers said she initially believed she was in trouble when she was brought to the front office and saw several officers waiting.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

School officials and officers thanked the organizations involved for their assistance and said they hope the student enjoys the bike as part of her daily routine.