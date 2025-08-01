Oviedo mayor targets high water users in push for conservation

The Brief Oviedo's mayor is sending letters to high water users, urging conservation without penalties. The city cites concerns over aquifer depletion and rising treatment needs. Reactions are mixed, with some praising the effort and others calling it government overreach.



The mayor of Oviedo is raising eyebrows and awareness with a campaign aimed at curbing excessive water usage by some residents — including sending letters to the city’s highest water consumers.

What we know:

Oviedo Mayor Megan Sladek has launched a campaign aimed at reducing excessive residential water use.

The city compiled a list of high-usage households — some consuming more than five times the average monthly amount of 8,000 gallons — and is sending letters to inform them of their usage. One household reportedly used 41,000 gallons in a single month.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how many residents are on the high-usage list, whether any water leaks or billing errors contributed to the spikes, and whether the outreach will lead to long-term behavior changes. It’s also unknown whether the city has future plans for enforcement if voluntary efforts fail.

The backstory:

Oviedo, like many Florida communities, is grappling with the challenge of managing dwindling water resources from the Upper Floridan Aquifer. As demand grows, municipalities are relying on lower-quality water sources, which require more treatment. The mayor’s effort reflects a broader push for sustainability in the face of environmental strain.

Big picture view:

Water conservation is becoming increasingly urgent across Florida as aquifer levels drop and cities dig deeper to access water.

What they're saying:

Mayor Megan Sladek said the city has compiled a list of households that are using significantly more water than the average Oviedo family.

"We’re not trying to shame anybody," Sladek said. "We’re just trying to educate people."

The city is mailing letters to those on the list, notifying them of their unusually high usage and offering resources to help them conserve. Sladek emphasized that the effort isn’t about enforcement or penalties but about encouraging voluntary changes.

"We’re hoping to just make people aware — hey, you’re kind of an outlier here. Do you want to be an outlier?" Sladek said.

The mayor said the majority of the excessive usage appears to be due to overwatering lawns. However, she stressed that the city isn’t forcing anyone to cut back.

"If somebody calls and says, ‘I got this letter, I don’t want to change anything I’m doing, I like my high water bills’ — more power to you," Sladek said. "If somebody reaches out and wants to talk to somebody on city staff who can help them, connect them with resources to conserve, that person will go talk with them."

Sladek’s Facebook post about the campaign sparked a flurry of reactions. Some residents expressed concern over privacy, while others saw potential benefits, such as catching leaks they hadn’t noticed.

"If they pay for their services, mind your business," one commenter wrote.

Another added, "This could be helpful. We had two leaks at once and didn’t know for months."

"You are joking, right?" asked another commenter. "I'm sad that we are tracking this. It's not a thing that I think should be done. Please reconsider because residents are due a right to privacy in my opinion."

Another commented, "This could be helpful. We bought a house and within one year, we had two leaks happening at onc,e and we didn't realize for a few months because it was slow at first."

Opinions were mixed among residents on the ground as well.

"That sounds like too much government getting in my way," said Oviedo resident Ron Lay. "Whatever water I use, I pay for."

Sladek said water conservation is critical as Florida continues to strain its freshwater resources.

"Most cities in Florida have already used as much of the Upper Floridan Aquifer as they can," she said. "Now they’re turning to deeper wells, which bring up lower-quality water — and we have to figure out how to clean that water to meet the standards we’re used to."

Why you should care:

While residents are legally allowed to use as much water as they can afford, the mayor hopes education and transparency will lead to more mindful consumption.