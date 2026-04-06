Oviedo looks to add new vehicle barrier system for large outdoor events

The Brief The City of Oviedo is considering buying a nearly $200,000 vehicle barrier system to help with safety at large outdoor events. The system is designed to stop vehicles from entering crowded spaces. If approved, city leaders hope to have it in place by July 4, 2026.



The city of Oviedo is looking into a new security system that would stop vehicles from crashing into a crowd.

During an April 6 meeting, the city council discussed whether to purchase the nearly $200,000 vehicle barrier system to help with safety at large outdoor events.

What is the system?

The City of Oviedo is considering buying a vehicle barrier system designed to protect people at large public events. The barriers would prevent cars or trucks from entering event spaces.



The Oviedo Police Chief said they are looking at using the company, Advanced Security Technologies, whose system can stop vehicles weighing up to 16,500 pounds and close up to 10 lanes of traffic.



Currently, crews use city trucks and heavy equipment to block off roads during events.



Officials said the new system would be more effective.

How much does it cost?

The total cost of the system is $193,818.



The Oviedo Police Foundation will contribute $25,000 to the purchase and the city will have to cover $168,818.

Why does Oviedo need vehicle barriers?

The City of Oviedo hosts several events throughout the year.



Officials said the number of special events has increased in recent years along with the number of people attending.



City leaders are focusing on staying ahead of potential risks. Oviedo Police Chief Dale Coleman pointed to incidents across the country where vehicles have entered crowded areas.

What they're saying:

Police Chief Coleman said this is a way to protect people and pedestrians who are attending events.



"It’s just being proactive and making sure because it could happen to someone whose foot got stuck in the accelerator and still causes harm," Coleman said.



One resident said the added protection would bring peace of mind.



"It will give everybody the secluded area that it needs to be so everybody can enjoy the event and not have to worry about it," James Robinson said.

What's next:

The Oviedo City Council is set to vote on the purchase during a meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. tonight.



If approved, officials hope to have the barrier system in place in time for Fourth of July celebrations.