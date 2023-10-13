Oviedo daycare parking lots become target in recent burglaries, police say

article

Oviedo police are warning the public following burglaries that have recently taken place outside Oviedo daycares.

On Tuesday, a Black X1 BMW was reportedly involved in the commission of vehicle burglaries.

Police said the suspect appears to be targeting unlocked vehicles with "apparent valuables in view" at daycare parking lots.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective J. Valerio at Jvalerio@cityofoviedo.net or 407-971-5718.