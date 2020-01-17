Over $43,170 found in footstool in Michigan resale shop in Owosso Township

The footstool didn't feel right. Well, that's what happens when someone stashes $43,170 inside and apparently forgets about it.

The money was discovered Sunday inside a footstool that was donated to a Michigan resale shop in Owosso Township. Howard Kirby was shocked when his daughter-in-law unzipped the cushion and screamed.

He was entitled to the cash, but took the extraordinary step of returning the money to the former owners.

Kim Fauth-Newberry says her late grandfather had tucked the money into the footstool. She says, "This is crazy."