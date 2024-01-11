Teacher, nurse among 123 arrested during Hillsborough County human trafficking operation that rescued 28: HCSO

More than 120 people have been arrested and 28 victims have been saved following a 90-day human trafficking operation in Hillsborough County, according to the sheriff's office.

For the past 90 days, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s Human Trafficking Squad conducted a number of investigations under the name Operation Renewed Hope.

According to Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, detectives conducted a number of undercover streetwalker and hotel/motel operations along with online chats, in which undercover investigators posed a minors available for sex. The sheriff added that they also posed as guardians selling children for sex.

Sheriff Chronister said he chose to conduct the operation over the holidays when children are out of school and more likely to be online.

"I wanted to ensure that our children would be protected and those wanting to pay for sex and wanting to fuel the sex trade were not getting a free pass because of the holidays," Sheriff Chronister said.

Sheriff Chronister added that deputies arrested 123 people who were charged with human trafficking or trafficking-related charges.

The sheriff said those arrested included a teacher, nurse, basketball coach and a person employed by a spiritual organization.

"These are individuals who betrayed our trust," Sheriff Chronister said.

The sheriff went on to say that Operation Renewed Hope also targeted the driving-force behind prostitution.

The sheriff encouraged everyone who suspects human trafficking is taking place to report it.

"These suspects know what they are doing is wrong. Even a few of them that were arrested, and we’re seeing a trend – they drop their cell phones, they take their cell phones somewhere else before they show up to have sex with this young child because they don’t want their wife to be able to track where they are at," Sheriff Chronister said. "They know what they are doing is wrong."