Osceola County Sheriff Lopez wins primary race among crowded field

The Osceola County Sheriff’s race, one of the most closely watched local contests, concluded Tuesday with incumbent Sheriff Marcos Lopez securing a victory in the Democratic primary.

Lopez faced stiff competition from long-time rival Wiley Black, a veteran deputy in the sheriff's office, and former Sheriff Russ Gibson, who previously held the position. Despite facing scrutiny during his first term, Lopez emerged victorious, winning 37% of the vote.

Surrounded by supporters at Martin’s BBQ in Kissimmee, Sheriff Lopez expressed gratitude to voters and reaffirmed his commitment to fighting violent crime and enhancing technology within the department to keep the community safe.

"I appreciate the support they’ve given us. I’m going to continue working hard, improving, and bettering what we’ve done so far to keep crime down. Trust that we will do what they elected us to do— as long as they want us here, we will do our job," Lopez said.

Sheriff Lopez, who implemented several initiatives during his term, including a real-time crime center and new specialty units like the Tactical Anti-Crime Unit and the Osceola County Narcotics Bureau, will advance to the general election on November 5th.

Lopez will face Republican candidate Donnie Martinez, who ran unopposed in his primary.