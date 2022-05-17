Osceola County schools holding bus driver job fair on Tuesday

article

School bus drivers remain in high demand across Central Florida and on Tuesday, the Osceola County School District is holding a job fair to try and fill positions before the start of the new school year.

The district needs to hire 40 drivers and another 140 bus attendants. Right now, more than 30 routes in the county do not have a regular driver.

The district says that adding attendants on every bus is a new initiative for the next school year.

"Our goal is we would like the bus driver to focus on safely driving the bus. The bus attendant can handle the students in the back of the bus," Randy Wheeler, Assistant Director of Osceola School Bus Transportation, said.

Any person interested in applying does not need a CDL certification since that training will be provided. Applicants also do not have to have a high school diploma or GED.

Starting July 1, the district says all drivers will make at least $15 an hour, but that is still pending some negotiation with the union.

The job fair will take place at the district’s Transportation Hub off at 401 Simpson Road in Kissimmee from 8 a.m. through noon. For more information, go HERE.

