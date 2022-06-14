Osceola County schools offers higher starting wage to attract bus drivers to Tuesday's job fair

article

The Osceola County School District will hold a job fair on Tuesday in hopes of addressing a bus driver shortage.

The job fair will run from 8 a.m. until noon at the 401 Simpson Road compound in Kissimmee.

The district says it needs to hire 35 extra drivers and 140 extra bus attendants ahead of the new school year.

It says it's increasing the starting wage for full-time drivers to $16.50 per hour.

