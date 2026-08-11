Osceola County approves AI-powered cameras to catch drivers passing stopped school buses

The Brief Osceola County approved AI-powered cameras to catch drivers illegally passing stopped school buses. Law enforcement will review potential violations before citations are issued. The program has no upfront cost to the district, which will split revenue with Verra Mobility.



Drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses in Osceola County will soon face cameras designed to detect violations after the school board approved a new contract with Verra Mobility.

The cameras will use artificial intelligence to identify vehicles that pass school buses when their red lights are flashing and stop arms are extended. Potential violations detected by the system will be reviewed and confirmed by law enforcement before citations are issued.

Contract comes at no upfront cost to district

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An AI expert interviewed about the program said keeping a person involved in the review process is an important safeguard because relying solely on an automated system could result in errors.

Verra Mobility says 98% of drivers who receive citations do not commit another violation and that citations decline by about 70% over the course of a school year.

The program will have no upfront cost to the Osceola County School District. Under the agreement, the district and Verra Mobility will evenly split revenue generated by the program. The contract is similar to one signed by the Lake County School District.

One Osceola County School Board member voted against the contract, saying it was not the right time to move forward with the proposal. The board member said the decision followed extensive conversations with the superintendent and the school district's attorney.

It was not immediately clear when the cameras would be installed. The agreement runs through 2031.