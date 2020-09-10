Ormond Beach says yes to permits during Biketoberfest, event’s main hub says no

article

A heated debate over the future of Biketoberfest seems to have been settled but not without frustration and confusion.

On Wednesday night, Daytona Beach city commissioners voted down special event permits that would have allowed outside vendors and entertainment, saying the risk of COVID-19 is too great.

However, Ormond Beach approved the permits. Mayor Bill Partington said that the city has more space.

“We have more room to spread out; we're not all crammed out to just one Main Street area,” he said. “We have about six or seven different locations along four or five miles along US 1 each one of those locations has between five to 10 to maybe 30 acres.”

The general manager of Iron Horse Saloon in Ormond Beach said he’s relieved by the city’s decision, which will allow him to set up 27 vendors on his two-acre property.

“We’re just glad we can have it. It's a big relief,” he said.

Meantime, Robert Honeycutt, the owner of Froggy’s Saloon, said the event without outside entertainment could lead to more frustration than it’s worth.

“They’re forcing us to push people inside now, and they’re telling us don’t push the people inside. What are we gonna do with these people? Are we gonna become cops? Do I open the door and pay more money for security and push people back out and not buy drinks? Doesn’t make sense. Be better off if I just shut down and did nothing,” he said.

