Ormond Beach attack victim dies days after assault; suspect remains jailed

The Brief A 79-year-old man injured in a Sept. 20 attack in Ormond Beach that also injured his wife has died, police said. The suspect is also accused of shooting an Ormond Beach police officer at a Daytona Beach hospital. The motive remains under investigation.



A 79-year-old man who was critically injured in an attack outside a building that houses Daytona College has died, Ormond Beach police said Wednesday.

Roger Bradley and his wife, Nancy Bradley, 74, were attacked Sept. 20 after responding to a burglary alarm at the building they own. Police confirmed Roger Bradley died Wednesday.

Couple attacked after responding to alarm

The backstory:

According to investigators, the Bradleys found random items inside the building and called 911. While Nancy Bradley was on the phone with dispatchers, the suspect, identified as Michael Hightower, 40, exited the building.

Police said Hightower got into a vehicle, struck Nancy Bradley, then got out and beat both Roger and Nancy Bradley unconscious before fleeing the scene.

Authorities located Hightower about an hour later and took him into custody.

Officer shot at hospital

Police said Hightower was taken to a Daytona Beach hospital for treatment. While hospital staff were preparing him for a scan and his handcuffs had been removed, investigators said he grabbed an Ormond Beach officer's handgun, partially pulled it from the holster and fired one shot.

The bullet struck the officer in the leg, causing a non-life-threatening injury.

Charges and investigation

A judge denied Hightower bond on Sept. 22. He faces multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, attempted felony murder, battery on a law enforcement officer, assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence. Charges are expected to be upgraded, pending review.

Michael Hightower, 40

Police said Hightower worked as a janitor at Daytona College but was not on duty at the time of the alleged attack.

The Ormond Beach Police Department is investigating the assault on the Bradleys, while the Daytona Beach Police Department is leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting. Authorities have not released a motive.