Florida janitor denied bond after elderly couple attacked, officer shot: Records

The Brief A Florida judge denied bond for Michael Hightower, who is accused of attacking an elderly couple outside Daytona College, and later fighting with and shooting an Ormond Beach police officer at a hospital. Officials also released body camera video showing law enforcement's response to Daytona College. Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young has raised concerns about how the Ormond Beach police officer was shot at the hospital, specifically mentioning coordinating and communication between law enforcement, medical staff, and the hospital.



Officials released bodycam video on Tuesday that showed the moments law enforcement arrived at Daytona College and found an elderly man and a woman on the ground and unconscious – victims of a brutal attack.

That video also showed the capture and arrest of Michael Hightower, who is accused of attacking the couple, and later of fighting with an Ormond Beach police officer at an AdventHealth hospital and shooting the officer in the leg with his own gun.

Bond denied, charges filed

What we know:

A Florida judge denied Hightower bond on Tuesday, ordering him to remain held in jail. He faces a number of charges from Daytona Beach police and Ormond Beach police related to both incidents:

Attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer

Battery on a law enforcement officer (2 counts)

Assault on a law enforcement officer

Resisting an officer with violence

Attempted felony murder

What we don't know:

Police said Hightower worked as a janitor at Daytona College, but was not on duty at the time of the alleged attack. A motive in the alleged attack and hospital shooting has not been released.

Daytona Beach Police Chief questions doctor's alleged actions at Ormond Beach hospital

What they're saying:

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young issued a new statement on Tuesday, following concerns he raised during a press conference on Monday, after an Ormond Beach police officer assigned to guard Hightower at AdventHealth Daytona Beach was shot by the suspect with his own gun.

Chief Jakari raised concerns about communication and coordination between law enforcement and the hospital, especially as it pertained to someone suspected of a violent attack. Young, in his letter, specifically raises concerns regarding a "confrontational" interaction with a physician.

"To be clear, law enforcement does not dictate medical decisions, nor would I expect a physician to bypass any examination, testing, or treatment necessary for a patient. The concern is that, given this individual's demonstrated level of violence and continued combative behavior, there should have been a heightened sense of urgency, communication, and coordination between medical personnel and the officers responsible for maintaining custody.

"After reviewing the incident, I am concerned that this coordination did not occur as it should have."

Read Chief Jakari's letter

The other side:

AdventHealth issued the following statement to FOX 35:

"The safety of our patients, visitors and team members is our top priority. We regularly provide training and resources to our teams, including on-site drills, to help us respond quickly and appropriately when emergency situations arise. We are grateful for the swift actions of our clinical teams and law enforcement, and our hearts are with everyone affected by this incident. We are supporting local authorities as the investigation continues, and all media inquiries should be directed to law enforcement."

What happened?

The backstory:

Officials said the man and woman, who own the building where Daytona College is housed, responded to a burglary alarm on Sunday, Sept. 20, and found random items inside the building. That couple then called 911.

While on the phone with 911, the alleged suspect, later identified as Hightower, exited the building. Police said Hightower got into his vehicle and ran the woman over while she was on the phone with 911, then got out of the vehicle and beat both the man and woman unconscious, and then ran away.

He was found about an hour later and detained. Law enforcement took him to the hospital for treatment. Officials said as staff were preparing him for a scan at the hospital, Hightower's handcuffs were removed, and he quickly reached for the officer's gun, pulled it slightly out of the holster and fired a shot, which hit the officer's leg.

The Ormond Beach Police Department is investigating the attack on the elderly couple, while the Daytona Beach Police Department is the lead agency investigating the shooting of the Ormond Beach police officer.