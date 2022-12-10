Orlando weather: Warm weekend before cold front brings bone-chilling temperatures to Central Florida

Today's high: 79 degrees

Tonight's low: 63 degrees

Rain: Dry

Main weather concerns:

Another morning of patchy dense fog. Take your time on the roads if heading out! Rip currents will again be of issue along the beaches today as favorable tides and increasing ocean swell work in tandem increasing the risk. Expect rip current risk to remain super high through the weekend.

BEACHES:

The high rip current risk continues today all along our coastline. Surf is in the 4-6' range as east-northeast swell comes into the beaches. Rip current risk is high at all beaches. Temps beach side hit in the mid 70s, water temps are near 70. There will be increases in swell late this weekend and again late next week so the threat only continues.

THEME PARKS:

Fantastic weather is expected at the theme parks today. Highs will be near 80 with mostly sunny skies. Make sure to apply a good quality sunscreen as a sunburn is possible today.

OUTLOOK:

No major changes extending through early next week. High pressure will remain overhead which means more tranquil weather and plenty of sunshine. Highs will continue to be a bit above average in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Best chance for some rain appears to be next Thursday, December 15th, as a front draws closer during that time. Behind the front, much colder air could be in the cards according to the latest forecast models. Watch FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Ian Cassette explain how cold it will get in Central Florida in the video at the top.