Orlando weather: Warm, muggy day with scattered showers

The Brief Another warm and muggy day for Central Florida, with about a 50% chance of rain. Storm chances will increase later in the week. A disturbance well east-southeast of Bermuda has a 40% chance of developing during the next seven days.



We stay in a warm, humid pattern today, but winds will begin picking up as high pressure strengthens north of Florida.

A few showers may move inland from the Atlantic this morning, especially near the coast. By midday and afternoon, scattered showers and storms will become more common inland, with the best rain chances generally west of I-95.

Severe weather is not a major concern today, but a stronger storm could still produce wind gusts of 40-50 mph. The main threats will be heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

Overall, expect a 50% chance of rain.

Highs reach the upper 80s to low 90s. With the humidity, it will still feel more like 100°-107° during the hottest part of the day.

Wednesday will be the roughest day

East-northeast winds strengthen to around 10-15 mph this afternoon, then become noticeably stronger Wednesday.

Wednesday winds will run around 15-20 mph with gusts of 25-30 mph, especially near the coast.

That will create rough and potentially dangerous conditions at the beaches and offshore.

Expect rough surf, a high risk of life-threatening rip currents, and seas building to around 6-8 feet in parts of the Atlantic.

Entering the surf Wednesday is strongly discouraged.

Lower rain chances Wednesday

A pocket of drier air moves into northern Central Florida Wednesday, cutting back rain chances around and north of Orlando. You may even notice a slight drop in relative humidity.

A few Atlantic showers may still blow inland, but the more persistent rain will favor southern Brevard, the Treasure Coast and areas toward Lake Okeechobee.

So Wednesday will not be dry everywhere ... there should simply be a noticeable north-to-south difference in rain coverage.

Highs stay near normal in the upper 80s to around 90°.

Orlando may be drier on Thursday

The latest forecast has backed off somewhat on how quickly widespread moisture returns Thursday.

Some newer model guidance keeps the drier air over northern Central Florida longer, meaning Thursday could look a lot like Wednesday: fewer showers around and northwest of I-4, with considerably higher rain chances farther south.

It will remain breezy, although winds should ease somewhat compared with Wednesday. Dangerous rip currents will remain a concern.

Wetter again Friday into the weekend

By Friday, moisture increases again as an upper-level disturbance crosses Florida and moves toward the Gulf.

That should bring higher rain chances back to most of Central Florida Friday through the weekend, with repeated rounds of showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Because the ground is already saturated in some areas, repeated heavy rain could cause localized street and urban flooding later this week.

Temperatures remain near normal, generally in the upper 80s to around 90°.

Tracking the tropics

No tropical concerns for Florida right now.

A disturbance well east-southeast of Bermuda has a 40% chance of developing during the next seven days.

A tropical depression could form late this week as it moves slowly west-northwest over the subtropical Atlantic, but it remains far from Florida at this point.