Injured hunter rescued from remote Flagler County woods after fall from tree

The Brief Injured hunter rescued after falling from a tree in remote Flagler County woods. Crews used cellphone location data and a rescue helicopter to find him. He was flown to a hospital and is expected to recover.



A hunter who fell from a tree in a remote wooded area of Flagler County was rescued after emergency crews used cellphone technology and a rescue helicopter to locate him and bring him to safety.

Cellphone technology helps pinpoint location

What they're saying:

Flagler County Fire Rescue Chief Michael Tucker said the hunter suffered a serious foot injury in the fall and was unable to tell dispatchers exactly where he was.

"He had fallen from a tree," Tucker said.

Dispatchers first used the hunter's cellphone to determine his approximate location.

A hunter who fell from a tree in a remote wooded area of Flagler County was rescued by emergency crews. [Credit: Flagler County Fire Rescue]

"Then the telecommunicators begin to work through technology, identifying the lat and the long of where he's at based upon his cell phone," Tucker said.

Rescue crews search dense woods

Finding the injured man remained challenging because he was surrounded by dense woods with few recognizable landmarks.

"When you get into this kind of environment, there are no frames of reference," Tucker said. "We have to begin to play that Sherlock Holmes, trying to figure out where they're at."

FireFlight, Flagler County's rescue helicopter, located the hunter from the air and directed crews on the ground to his position. About 20 minutes later, rescuers carried him to an area where the helicopter could safely land.

Airlifted to the hospital

"The individual coming off the helicopter is a paramedic and was able to deliver advanced life support treatment to him," Tucker said.

A hunter who fell from a tree in a remote wooded area of Flagler County was rescued by emergency crews. [Credit: Flagler County Fire Rescue]

The hunter was flown to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Modern rescues require specialized skills

Tucker said the rescue highlights how the role of firefighters has expanded well beyond fighting fires.

"This was just another curveball that was thrown at them, and they chose to hit it," Tucker said.