Why millions of leaping fish are jumping into Florida boats

The Brief Mullet run brings millions of spawning fish south along the Atlantic coast, driving sensational fishing and chaotic boat encounters. Predatory fish like snook, tarpon and sharks are chasing the massive schools, pushing fish out of the water and creating beach safety hazards. Anglers report phenomenal fishing conditions in Brevard County as predatory species thrive during the annual weeks-long fall migration.



A massive mullet migration along Florida's Atlantic coast is creating high-stakes drama on the water as millions of small fish stream south, drawing hungry predators and eager anglers.

Mullet run causes chaos

What we know:

Millions of 8-to-10-inch mullet are swimming south along the coast from the Indian River to the Atlantic Ocean in an annual fall spawning migration.

The frantic movement is generating incredible scenes, including swarms of fish leaping directly onto vessels at Ponce Inlet to escape predators.

Reel Deal Fishin Charters owner Chad Knight said prey fish like snook and tarpon are crowding the school, forcing the mullet to jump into boats to avoid being eaten.

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed exact date estimates for when the migration will end, though fishermen note the phenomenon typically lasts for several weeks each fall.

Sharks swarm beaches

Why you should care:

The massive influx of baitfish draws heavy predators right to the coastline, creating potential dangers for beachgoers in shallow water.

Professional fisherman Blair Wiggins warned that 40-to-50-pound catches are happening right off the beach because sharks follow the mullet close to shore.

Swimmers who spot moving dark shapes that look like cloud shadows or oil blobs should leave the water immediately and wait 15 minutes after the school passes before returning.

Exceptional coastal fishing conditions

What they're saying:

Knight said business is booming at his charter company after social media clips of the flying fish went viral, bringing out crowd numbers looking to hook big game.

"Makes fishing phenomenal right now," Knight explained, adding that onlookers without boats can view the sight from elevated piers "up and down the coast really."

Wiggins added that observers can see "millions and millions of mullet."