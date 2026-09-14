Lake Helen distributes bottled water to residents after E. coli detected in well

The Brief Lake Helen is under a citywide boil water notice after E. coli was detected in one municipal well. Officials say no illnesses have been reported, and the contaminated well has been taken offline. Bottled water is being distributed while testing continues and residents are urged to boil tap water before use.



Residents in Lake Helen are under a boil water notice after routine testing detected E. coli bacteria in one of the city's wells, prompting officials to take the well offline and distribute bottled water while additional testing is conducted.

What they're saying:

City officials said no illnesses have been reported. A city commissioner said the boil water notice was issued as a precaution to help keep residents safe.

The affected well has been removed from service, and city crews are working to determine the source of the contamination. Officials expect testing to continue over the next several days before deciding on the next steps.

On Monday, dozens of residents stopped by a distribution site on Lakeview Drive to pick up free cases of bottled water.

"It was high," one resident said when asked about their level of concern. "But I figured that the city was handling it."

Another resident said the bottled water distribution has been a major help.

"This is invaluable. We can really use this," the resident said.

The boil water notice remains in effect until the city confirms the water is safe. Residents are advised to boil tap water before drinking, cooking, brushing their teeth or preparing food.

Free bottled water is available for residents at the distribution site on Lakeview Drive during scheduled pickup hours while the advisory remains in place.

The backstory:

Lake Helen city officials announced a boil water notice after fecal indicator E. coli was found in one of the wells, according to city officials.

The positive sample was collected on September 12 at a city well located at 215 W. John Street.

The well that tested positive has been taken offline and will remain offline until follow-up sampling determines it is free of contamination, according to a city release.

The boil water notice is in effect for all residents of the City of Lake Helen.

Lake Helen residents seeking additional information can contact the U.S. Water Services at 866-753-8292. Anyone with health concerns should contact their doctor.