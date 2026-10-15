Orlando weather: Warm, humid Central Florida as rain chances ramp up

The Brief It will be mostly dry across Central Florida on Thursday with a few isolated showers possible later in the day. Temperatures will be above normal, with highs nearing 90 degrees this afternoon. Big weather changes are on the way with the arrival of a cold front this weekend.



A few isolated passing showers are possible today with a 20% chance of rain.

Timeline:

With an onshore wind from the Atlantic, areas near the coast will have the best chances of rain.

These showers will be overall brief, light, and very few and far between. Showers will begin around midday, and will carry us into the afternoon.

The vast majority of Central Florida will be dry under a mix of sunshine and clouds.

How hot will it get?:

Temperatures will be above normal, as highs will near 90 degrees this afternoon.

Windy and wet weekend on the way

A cold front moves in Friday and brings big changes along with it. A 60% chance of scattered showers and a few storms is on the way for tomorrow and Saturday.

Winds will turn quite gusty, even outside of rain and storm activity, with speeds of 30-40 mph inland and up to 40-45 mph at the beaches.

Dangerous surf

Gusty winds will aid in rough conditions at the beaches tomorrow and into the weekend.

Large breaking waves and a high risk of dangerous and life-threatening strong rip currents can be expected at the beaches.

This could lead to minor beach and dune erosion as well. Local officials are strongly urging beach-goers to stay out of the water and use caution.

Below-normal temps

Thanks to tomorrow's cold front, temperatures will tumble.

We'll go from highs near 90 degrees once again tomorrow, to highs only reaching the upper 70s and low 80s this weekend and into next week.

Tracking the tropics

No tropical activity is expected over the next seven days.

Hurricane season lasts until Nov. 30.