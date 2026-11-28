The Brief Over the weekend, President Trump signed a disaster declaration after November's historic floods. Seminole and Volusia counties are covered in the declaration, but county officials say its help is limited. Volusia County leaders still urge flood victims to submit FEMA applications now to expedite payouts if individual assistance is later approved.



Families along Pine Street in Edgewater are sifting through pieces of their damaged homes piled on front lawns after recent flooding, only to learn a newly announced presidential major disaster declaration offers zero financial relief for homeowners.

Edgewater homeowners face flood damage

What they're saying:

Mary and Kenny Clinton are among the many families on Pine Street in Edgewater struggling to recover after several inches of water flooded their home. All four of their doors are warped and will not close.

The Clintons did not have flood insurance when their home previously flooded during Hurricane Ian because they were told they did not need it in their flood zone. "Well, that was a lie," Kenny Clinton said.

While the couple now has flood insurance, they remain uncertain about how much it will cover following the recent storm. "They might say, 'Well, that was rain, it wasn’t a hurricane.' You know, I don’t know what they do," Clinton said.

Limited disaster declaration excludes relief

What we know:

Volusia and Seminole counties were included in a presidential major disaster declaration announced this weekend. However, Seminole County's emergency management director, Alan Harris, described the declaration as "extremely, extremely limited, more limited than I’ve ever seen in my career."

According to Harris, the declaration only authorizes the federal government to send personnel to the county to help out. It includes no local assistance, no cost reimbursements, no assistance for homeowners and no assistance for business operators.

FEMA applications and St. Johns River warnings

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed if or when the federal declaration might be expanded to include individual financial assistance for residents. Additionally, there is no end date for flash flood warnings that remain in effect until further notice along the St. Johns River, which is lowering its levels slowly.

What you can do:

Despite the current lack of individual assistance, Clayton Jackson with Volusia County Government is urging homeowners to submit an application for FEMA assistance anyway. Even though Volusia County has not been declared for the individual assistance residents received after hurricanes Ian and Milton, FEMA is allowing residents to apply now.

Jackson explained that submitting an application early ensures files are already in the system to help expedite the process if the declaration later expands to the individual assistance category. Residents in Volusia and Seminole counties can also find additional recovery resources on their respective county websites.