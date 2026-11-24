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The Brief A teen was arrested over the weekend for allegedly threatening his mother with a chainsaw after an argument, according to Volusia County deputies. The argument happened Saturday at a residence in DeLand, and it allegedly involved cosmetics the 16-year-old had hidden from his mother and her taking away his XBOX, according to officials. The teen was taken to the Volusia Sheriff's Office Family Resource Center.



A DeLand teen is facing a felony charge after he allegedly threatened to kill his mother and chased her with a chainsaw after an argument, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Teen chases mom with chainsaw, threatens her, deputies say

The backstory:

The argument happened Saturday afternoon, and it involved cosmetics the 16-year-old had allegedly hidden from his mother and her taking away his XBOX, according to officials.

The woman told investigators that the argument escalated when the teen grabbed a chainsaw, turned it on and began revving it in her face while threatening to kill her, according to an arrest affidavit.

The woman said she recorded video of the dispute on her mobile phone before leaving the residence on Lingering Lane to wait for deputies to arrive. She told investigators she feared for her life.

When deputies talked with the teen, he allegedly admitted to picking up the chainsaw to scare his mother and chasing her, according to the affidavit. He also allegedly told deputies he wanted to "beat her."

Teen faces felony charge

What's next:

After deputies looked at the video, the teen was arrested and taken to the Volusia Sheriff's Office Family Resource Center.

The teen faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, which is a third-degree felony.