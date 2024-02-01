Orlando weather: Temps to reach upper 60s due to cold front

It's another morning where you'll want to make sure you have the jacket as you're heading out the door! Thanks to Wednesday's cold front, temperatures will be a few degrees cooler for Thursday's afternoon temperatures in Central Florida.

Plan for highs in the mid to upper 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

Weekend forecast

Despite what Punxsutawney Phil might have to say about the forecast, beautiful weather is in store for the start of the weekend with sunshine and seasonable temperatures.

Afternoon highs will climb into the low to mid 70s for highs both Friday and Saturday.

Sunday is a FOX 35 Weather Impact day due to the potential of heavy rain, a few storms, and gusty winds.

The risk of any strong/severe storms is low due to inconsistencies and limitations when it comes to the ingredients needed for widespread strong storms. Regardless, stay weather aware and close to the forecast if you have outdoor plans on Sunday.

Next week

Cloud cover and scattered showers will linger into Monday. This will give way to a wet, cloudy and cool start to the new work week. We'll dry things out for Tuesday, but winds will begin to pick up on the back side of this low pressure system.

While we're still days out from this system, strong winds will be possible just offshore. Some of these strong gusts could reach the beaches and our beach communities.

This might also bring some beach erosion to these areas. If you have a trip to the beach planned for Tuesday, it might be a good idea to make some adjustments. Stay tuned for more!