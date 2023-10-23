Orlando weather: Sun and clouds expected across Central Florida to start the week

Today's high: 85 degrees | Tonight's low: 68 degrees

Main weather concerns:

Looks like another great weather day for Central Florida on this Monday, too bad we all have to go back to work and school! Expect a mix of sun and clouds today and some Northeast breeze increase. Highs hit near 85 inland, a touch cooler along the Atlantic beaches. Winds will increase to breezy levels by this afternoon and continue in a "breezy" mode through midweek. A large cap of high pressure will have much to say in the wind department this week. This also means a rise in seas and surf locally. Rip current risk will be increasing, seas push to small craft advisory levels.

BEACHES:

It will be a nice day along our east coach beaches. Skies will feature some afternoon clouds, stays dry all day. Forecast highs reach the upper-70s to around 80 with overnight lows in the 60s. The rip current risk is moderate. Surf is in the 1-2' range in a small but, building NE wind swell.

THEME PARKS:

A 50/50 mixture of clouds and sunshine. Expect no rain chance and afternoon highs near 85 degrees. Don't forget your hat and sunglasses. Enjoy!

OUTLOOK:

No notable chance of rain, storms, or big temperature swings for at least 7-8 days. There are some indications after Halloween on the 31st things could cool down again with a front, but we have plenty of time to watch that as we get closer.

TROPICS:

The latest track on Hurricane Tammy shows it will eventually make a curve Northeastward, then back Northwestward in the coming days.

A handful of models (long-term) are trying to push Tammy's remnants to the West (in the direction of Florida 9-10 or so days from now)... but it appears more likely than not that the storm should hook an eastward trend out-to-sea. However, we will keep an eye on these trends in the coming days.

