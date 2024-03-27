Orlando weather: Storm chances on the rise across Central Florida: officials

TODAY: We're off to a mild start to Wednesday across Central Florida with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s as you're heading out the door. While most of us are dry this morning, rain and storm chances will be on the rise by this afternoon. Not everyone will cash in on the wet weather, but those who do will see a decent dose of rain. The low potential of a few isolated strong storms is also possible, mainly for our northern most counties. The main impacts from these will be heavy rain, gusty winds, and pockets of small hail.

TOMORROW: A cold front arrives tomorrow, bringing with it another decent shot at scattered downpours along with a few rumbles of thunder. At this time, severe weather is not expected with this round. Winds will remain gusty even outside of any rain or storms, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Afternoon highs will be below normal, only climbing into the middle and upper 70s.

INTO THE WEEKEND: By Friday, high pressure settles in. This means lots of sunshine and dry time, just in time for the holiday weekend. Temperatures will be warm, but pleasant, as highs climb into the low 80s for Saturday and Sunday.

