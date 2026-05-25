Orlando weather: Spotty storm chances, temps in the low 90s for Memorial Day

The morning begins with a few spotty showers near and along the Atlantic coast, with chances continuing across the region into this afternoon.

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A 20% chance of isolated showers and storms is on the way for Central Florida this morning and afternoon, so it won't be a complete washout. Chances will fade steadily after sunset.

Temperatures will remain hot, and it will feel humid outside. Plan for highs today to climb into the upper 80s along the coast and into the low 90s for inland areas.

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Also, keep in mind there's a high risk of dangerous rip currents at the beaches.

Local officials are urging beachgoers to stay out of the water, and if you do plan to swim, do so near a lifeguard.

Any lingering showers and storms will fade by midnight. Warm and muggy conditions continue overnight.

Tuesday morning lows will fall into the low to middle 70s.

The rest of this week features much higher chances of showers and storms. This will be due to our large ridge of high pressure, the culprit in keeping us hot and generally drier, will break down.

An area of low pressure will set up in the gulf, helping to usher in moisture for the Sunshine State, and Central Florida specifically.

This will help to bring increasing chances of showers and storms (70%) and bring more summer-like levels of humidity.