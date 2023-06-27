Orlando weather: Sizzling summer heat continues with feels-like temps in the 100s across Central Florida

Today's high: 96 degrees | Tonight's low: 77 degrees

Main weather concerns: Hot high pressure is in control of the local forecast. This means sizzling summer heat with highs hitting in the mid-upper 90s, factor in humidity and that puts the "feels like" temps or heat index in the 102-107 degree range. Sunshine dominates with a slight increase in afternoon clouds.

Rain chances are quite low, 20% or less and primarily after 2-3pm this afternoon through sundown. Low tonight are quite warm in the mid -upper 70s. Residents and visitors alike should remain mindful of the high heat. If you head outdoors, hydration, sunscreen and breaks in the a/c are certainly good ways to avoid heat related illness.

BEACHES: The beaches look great for logging some time on the sand today but, you should take precautions in the high heat. Sunshine dominates so don't forget the sunscreen and remember to hydrate yourself. Surf rolls in at 1-3' with an Easterly swell in the water. Low tide is around 9:30am. High tide come up through 3:30pm.

UV Index stands at a 10+ which means sunburn can occur quickly. Protect yourself!

THEME PARKS: Rain chances will be lower today with only a very isolated storm possible this afternoon after 3 PM. Any storm could still produce some heavy rain and lightning so be ready to head indoors. It will be toasty with highs in the mid-90s and lots of sunshine otherwise-generally dry conditions.

Heat index hits around 105 degrees park side today. Breaks in the a/c will serve you well. Don't forget sunscreen and hydrate.

OUTLOOK: Rain chances become more isolated to begin the week with many dry through Tuesday. Rain chances become more seasonal by midweek with daily afternoon storms returning.

Our heat will also be on the rise this week with highs returning to the mid 90s. Heat index values will reach 105+ inland so it'll be important to take breaks from the outdoors and stay hydrated! Keep with the FOX 35 Storm Team for more on the forecast.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: The remains of Cindy could redevelop over the next seven days. If it does, the name stays the same. It will pass over the Bermuda area on its journey closer to Nova Scotia Canada.