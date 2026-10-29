Orlando weather: Rain chances remain for Central Florida

The Brief Persistent onshore wind pattern will continue across Central Florida through the weekend. Rain chances will also remain in the forecast, with passing showers expected Thursday and Friday. Halloween (Saturday) will be breezy with isolated showers.



The persistent onshore wind pattern will continue through the weekend, though not as strong.

Northeast winds will generally gust between 20 and 30 mph, while Atlantic seas remain high at 5 to 10 feet.

Pleasant end to October

What to expect:

Today through Saturday: Passing showers will remain in the forecast Thursday and Friday with 20-30% chance for rain, especially during the daytime and afternoon hours.

Highs will reach the low to mid 80s.

Coastal flooding, rough surf and beach hazards

Another round of minor to moderate coastal flooding is expected Thursday morning, with the highest water levels occurring from mid to late morning before gradually decreasing through the afternoon.

Coastal flooding should improve over the next several high-tide cycles, although localized flooding will remain a concern.

The High Surf Advisory remains in effect through Thursday evening, with breakers reaching up to 7 feet possible.

Dangerous rip currents, rough surf, disrupted sandbars, and significant beach erosion will continue along the Atlantic coastline.

Residents and visitors are strongly urged to stay out of the ocean and avoid flooded roadways. Never drive through saltwater flooding.

Boating conditions will also remain hazardous, with northeast winds of 15 to 20 knots and seas of 5 to 10 feet through Friday. Small craft operators should reconsider trips into the Atlantic.

Halloween weekend

Saturday will offer the better opportunity for Halloween activities, but conditions will remain breezy. Isolated showers.

We'll be monitoring for bands of locally heavy rain, particularly south of Melbourne. Outdoor plans should remain flexible, especially near the coast.

Sunday looks considerably wetter, with rain chances increasing to 60–80% as a disturbance interacts with persistent onshore flow and abundant moisture. Isolated thunderstorms are possible, and locally heavy rainfall could lead to flooding in poorly drained areas, especially along the coast. Hazardous surf and life-threatening rip currents will also persist into the weekend.

Looking ahead to next week

Looking farther ahead, another disturbance and an approaching cold front could bring renewed chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms late next Thursday or Friday, around November 5–6. It is too early to determine whether this system could produce strong or severe storms.