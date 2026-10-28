Woman, 19, falls from motorcycle, hit by tractor-trailer on I-95, FHP says

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The Brief A woman was thrown from a motorcycle and hit by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to FHP, the motorcycle the woman was riding on was going above the speed limit. The motorcycle rider, a 23-year-old man from Ormond Beach, and the truck driver were not hurt in the crash, FHP said.



A 19-year-old woman died Tuesday night after falling off a motorcycle on Interstate 95 and being hit by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Woman falls from speeding motorcycle, FHP says

What we know:

The crash happened around 9:06 p.m. at mile marker 272 in Volusia County.

According to an FHP report, a 23-year-old Ormond Beach man and the 19-year-old Orange City woman were riding on a 2026 Kawasaki Z900 and going above the speed limit.

The rider accelerated, which caused the woman to be thrown from the motorcycle and land in the center lane of I-95, FHP said.

The woman landed in the direct path of a tractor-trailer that was driven by a 40-year-old Orlando man, according to FHP. The semi truck hit the woman, who died at the scene.

The man on the motorcycle and the truck driver were not hurt and remained at the scene, according to officials.

What we don't know:

FHP has not released the identity of the woman who died or any other details about the crash.

FHP said the crash is under investigation.