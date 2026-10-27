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Orlando weather: Coastal flood warning, high surf advisories issued; rain threat moving in

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FOX 35 Orlando
Weather Forecast
Published October 27, 2026 7:57 PM EDT
Published October 27, 2026 7:57 PM EDT
Orlando Weather Forecast: Rain chances increasing, wind stays strong
Orlando Weather Forecast: Rain chances increasing, wind stays strong

Orlando Weather Forecast: Rain chances increasing, wind stays strong

As this disturbance continues to circulate offshore, our rain chances in Central Florida rise into midweek. Meteorologist T.J. Springer talks about that and what's in store for Halloween Weekend.

The Brief

    • The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking strong winds and strong surf along the Atlantic coastlines due to a high pressure system in the north and a low pressure system over the Bahamas.
    • Rain threat moving in: Tropical moisture moves in on Tuesday night and Wednesday, leading to the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms.
    • Coastal flood warnings and high surf advisories have been issued through Friday morning.

The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking strong winds and dangerous surf conditions along the Atlantic beaches and coastlines in Florida due to a high pressure system in the north and a low pressure system over the Bahamas.

Several weather alerts and advisories have been issued for this week, especially due to the potential for flooding along the coast, high surf, and potential beach erosion. Some beach crossings and boat ramps have been closed in Brevard County because of the strong, damaging surf.

Current weather alerts

What to expect:

  • Coastal flood warning until 2 a.m. Friday
  • High surf advisory until 2 a.m. Friday
  • High rip current risk until late Thursday
  • Wind advisory until 8 p.m. Thursday

Tuesday night forecast: Windy as moisture moves in

Local perspective:

  • Wind gusts should top out at 30-35 mph through Tuesday night.
  • A swath of tropical moisture moves northward into the Treasure Coast and Brevard County, Tuesday night and Wednesday.
  • There is an increased chance for thunderstorms and showers along the coast, capable of producing 1"-3" rainfall, which could lead to potential minor flooding.

Wednesday forecast

Local perspective:

  • Scattered showers and thunderstorms across Central and the Atlantic coastline
  • Showers and storms will be capable of producing bursts of 1"-3" of rainfall, primarily south of Cape Canaveral.
  • Highs will be in the low 70s along the beach, and 80s toward Orlando with thick cloud cover.

Halloween Forecast

  • High should be in the mid-to-upper 80s for Halloween
  • Dew points will be elevated, which means it will feel muggy
  • Lows will be warmer than average, staying in the 70s along the coast, and 60s and 70s more inland

Tracking the Tropics

The tropics are quiet – as the 2026 hurricane season continues on. No tropical activity expected for the next 7 days, according to the National Hurricane Center.  Unfavorable environmental conditions continue to suppress development, and there are zero tropical threats to Florida or the U.S. mainland.

Hurricane season runs through November 30, 2026.

The Source: This story uses information gathered and produced by the FOX 35 Storm Team.

Weather Forecast