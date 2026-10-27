Orlando weather: Coastal flood warning, high surf advisories issued; rain threat moving in

The Brief The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking strong winds and strong surf along the Atlantic coastlines due to a high pressure system in the north and a low pressure system over the Bahamas. Rain threat moving in: Tropical moisture moves in on Tuesday night and Wednesday, leading to the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Coastal flood warnings and high surf advisories have been issued through Friday morning.



The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking strong winds and dangerous surf conditions along the Atlantic beaches and coastlines in Florida due to a high pressure system in the north and a low pressure system over the Bahamas.

Several weather alerts and advisories have been issued for this week, especially due to the potential for flooding along the coast, high surf, and potential beach erosion. Some beach crossings and boat ramps have been closed in Brevard County because of the strong, damaging surf.

Current weather alerts

What to expect:

Coastal flood warning until 2 a.m. Friday

High surf advisory until 2 a.m. Friday

High rip current risk until late Thursday

Wind advisory until 8 p.m. Thursday

Tuesday night forecast: Windy as moisture moves in

Local perspective:

Wind gusts should top out at 30-35 mph through Tuesday night.

A swath of tropical moisture moves northward into the Treasure Coast and Brevard County, Tuesday night and Wednesday.

There is an increased chance for thunderstorms and showers along the coast, capable of producing 1"-3" rainfall, which could lead to potential minor flooding.

Wednesday forecast

Local perspective:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms across Central and the Atlantic coastline

Showers and storms will be capable of producing bursts of 1"-3" of rainfall, primarily south of Cape Canaveral.

Highs will be in the low 70s along the beach, and 80s toward Orlando with thick cloud cover.

Halloween Forecast

High should be in the mid-to-upper 80s for Halloween

Dew points will be elevated, which means it will feel muggy

Lows will be warmer than average, staying in the 70s along the coast, and 60s and 70s more inland

Tracking the Tropics

The tropics are quiet – as the 2026 hurricane season continues on. No tropical activity expected for the next 7 days, according to the National Hurricane Center. Unfavorable environmental conditions continue to suppress development, and there are zero tropical threats to Florida or the U.S. mainland.

Hurricane season runs through November 30, 2026.