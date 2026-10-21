Sumter County man sentenced to 100 years in prison for 2023 shooting

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The Brief Joshua Aaron Timmons, 28, was sentenced to 100 years in prison for a 2023 shooting and related crimes in Sumter County. Prosecutors said Timmons shot a victim in the back during an attempted robbery after luring them to a location on County Road 510. A jury convicted Timmons of attempted murder and multiple other charges; two women involved also face charges.



A 28-year-old man has been sentenced to 100 years in prison for an ambush shooting in Sumter County that left a victim with a gunshot wound to the back, prosecutors said.

Joshua Aaron Timmons was sentenced by Sumter County Judge Charles L. Helm after a jury found him guilty in September of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm and several other charges, including armed robbery, aggravated battery with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, grand theft, witness tampering and burglary of a conveyance.

Victim lured to location: Prosecutors

The case stems from a Jan. 13, 2023, incident in which the victim was allegedly lured to a location on County Road 510 after communicating on social media with a woman who was in a relationship with Timmons at the time, according to prosecutors.

After the victim arrived, the woman and another woman demanded money, prosecutors said. Timmons then emerged from a wooded area, displayed a firearm and struck the victim with it.

As Timmons restrained the victim, the two women searched the victim's car for valuables, according to the State Attorney's Office.

The victim eventually broke free and ran. Timmons then shot the victim in the back, with the bullet exiting through the abdomen, prosecutors said.

The wounded victim sought help at nearby homes before reaching a residence where someone called 911. First responders provided treatment and airlifted the victim to a hospital.

Investigation and sentencing

Investigators with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office later located Timmons at his mother's residence, along with the two women, who also face charges in the case. Authorities said Timmons had stashed clothing in an apparent attempt to burn or otherwise dispose of it.

Judge Helm imposed a 50-year sentence for attempted second-degree murder and additional prison terms for the other convictions. A separate 50-year sentence for aggravated battery with a firearm will run consecutively, bringing the total sentence to 100 years, according to prosecutors.

In a news release, Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney Bill Gladson said the sentence holds Timmons accountable for conduct that showed a disregard for human life.