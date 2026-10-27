‘Happy to be alive’: Florida teen survives ocean plunge after Sebastian Inlet pier grate collapses

The Brief A 16-year-old fisherman survived after falling through a broken pier grate into dangerous rough surf at Sebastian Inlet State Park. Landen Williams shed his boots, heavy outer layers and fishing gear in the water to stay afloat until waves pushed him to shore. Park officials closed off a section of the pier as local anglers raise concerns over grate safety during king tides.



A 16-year-old boy survived a plunge into turbulent ocean waters Sunday after a metal grate collapsed under his feet at the Sebastian Inlet State Park fishing pier.

Sebastian Inlet pier collapse

What we know:

Landen Williams was walking along the fishing pier when the walkway suddenly gave way beneath him during king tides. The fall sent the teenager plunging into the ocean, snapping his fishing rod as he dropped.

Williams quickly stripped off his boots, outer layers and fishing equipment so he could swim away from the dangerous pilings. Relying on his ability to float and keep calm, he let the strong current push him toward shore instead of out to sea.

"I was just thanking the Lord that I was still alive. I was just happy to be alive," said Williams.

Rescue and safety concerns

What they're saying:

Friends who witnessed the sudden drop tried throwing buoys to Williams, but the safety rings could not reach him in the rough water. Friend Memphis Prince and other companions rushed into the surf to pull him onto the beach once he drifted close enough.

"Me and my other boys jumped in. Baker grabbed him up out of the water when he walked out. It was a scary moment in total," said Prince.

Williams suffered cuts across his hands, arm rashes, and lingering neck and back soreness. Prince described the pier condition as a serious hazard, urging that all grates receive immediate attention.

"It’s a safety issue. All of them need to be retightened," said Prince.

State park pier closure

What we don't know:

State park officials closed part of the pier to the public on Tuesday.

Park administrators have not stated when/if repairs will occur at the pier or addressed ongoing questions regarding walkway maintenance.

Brevard County Fire Rescue evaluated Williams at the scene Sunday, and he did not require transport to a hospital.