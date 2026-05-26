Orlando weather: Rain chances increasing for Central Florida this week

It's a warm and muggy start to the day across Central Florida with a few isolated downpours near the coast.

We'll heat things up throughout this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s along the coast, the low 90s inland, and the mid 90s near and along the I-75 corridor.

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Despite a few downpours along our coastal counties, we'll expect a mostly dry start to our morning. A 30% chance of showers and a few storms will take shape this afternoon, so a washout isn't anticipated.

Best chances will gradually drift inland, especially from the I-4 to the I-75 corridors mainly for this afternoon from around 3 p.m.-11 p.m.

Any lingering showers leftover after midnight near I-75 will gradually fade.

Warm and muggy conditions continue overnight.

Wednesday morning lows will fall into the low to middle 70s.

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The rest of this week features much higher chances of showers and storms.

This will be due to our large ridge of high pressure, the culprit in keeping us hot and generally drier, will break down.

An area of low pressure will set up in the gulf, helping to usher in moisture to the Sunshine State, and Central Florida specifically.

This will help to bring increasing chances of showers and storms (70%) and bring more summer-like levels of humidity.