Orlando weather: More severe weather could impact Central Florida Friday

Friday is a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day. There is the potential for strong to severe storms to return across Central Florida. Moisture and energy from the Gulf of Mexico will be increasing bringing the threat of heavy rain, damaging winds, frequent lightning and hail.

Timeline: When is the best chance for Friday storms to form?

Strong to severe storms are in the forecast today beginning after 10 a.m. and will be in play through 10 p.m.

Hour-by-hour future radar:

Orlando Weather Forecast

Today's high: 84 degrees

Tonight's low: 69 degrees

BEACHES: Stormy weather is expected at the beaches today. Showers and storms will spark up after lunchtime with chances increasing by the hour. Highs hit the low-80s seaside with the chance for gusty winds, hail, heavy rain and cloud to ground lightning. Stay weather aware and keep your eyes on the sky.

THEME PARKS: Another humid day at the theme parks on this Friday. Afternoon highs will reach 84 degrees. Any showers and thunderstorms will develop mainly after 11 a.m.

The severe weather risk will increase during this time. Just like the last few days, the main weather threats include heavy rain, lightning, hail and possible damaging winds. Stay weather aware and when that thunder roars, you should go indoors immediately.

OUTLOOK: Saturday is a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day. The threat for strong to severe storms will arrive in Central Florida after 3 p.m.

The first round of storms will be focused on the east side of the state, likely along the east coast beaches around 5 p.m. These storms could bring heavy rain, frequent lightning, hail, damaging wind gusts and the chance for isolated tornadoes.

A second line of storms will move west to east across the state-- arriving in Gainesville, Ocala and Bushnell around 8 p.m., sweeping through the Orlando metro by 9-10 p.m. and eventually clearing to the south after 11 p.m.

Future radar through the weekend:

Sunday is a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day. We will be waiting on the arrival of a clearing cold front that will finally bring dry air to Central Florida.

The front is expected to move into the Big Bend of Florida in the early morning hours on Sunday. Showers and storms reach Gainesville, Ocala and The Villages around sunrise, the Orlando metro by 10 a.m. and eventually push to our south by 2 p.m.

The storms on Sunday will feature heavy rain at times, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, the chance for isolated hail, and a brief tornado. Depend on The FOX 35 Storm Team this weekend a remember to downland the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app to use the interactive radar and receive weather alerts right to your cell phone.