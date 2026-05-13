Orlando weather: More rain chances ahead for Central Florida

While it's a rain-free start to the day, it's also quite warm, muggy, and humid.

More rain on the way

We'll see additional showers and storms today, however, the intensity and coverage won't be nearly as high as yesterday.

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Plan for a 60% chance of scattered showers and storms. Isolated showers/downpours will begin to pop up on the radar by roughly 11 a.m., with chances increasing throughout the afternoon, and will last through the evening.

Areas with the highest chances of rain will be mostly from Orlando and the I-4 corridor and points south-east. Temperatures today will climb into the mid 80s for highs.

Lingering showers and storms will be possible overnight. These will taper off before daybreak Thursday morning. Plan for lows to remain warm and muggy, dipping down into the upper 60s and low 70s.

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Drying out by the end of the week

We'll dry things out on Thursday with what honestly looks to be one of the nicer days out of the next several. Plan for mostly sunny skies as highs warm into the mid 80s.

Friday will be another mostly dry day, only with hotter temperatures with highs nearing 90 degrees. Humidity and moisture levels will bump up slightly for the weekend, lending way to slightly higher chances of showers and storms.

Temperatures will hold steady next week, a degree or two on either side of 90.