Orlando weather: Cold start to the first day of spring in Central Florida with lows in the 50s

It's a windy and cool start to Tuesday as Central Florida is waking up to temperatures in the 50s and 60s on this first day of spring. Once we factor in the brisk northerly wind, a jacket may be needed as folks head out the door.

Plentiful sunshine is on the way for the rest of the day, it just won't do much to help warm us up. Afternoon highs will only reach the mid to upper 60s.

Temperatures this week will fluctuate between the mid to upper 70s with a mostly dry forecast through Thursday afternoon. By Thursday night, our first round of rain arrives with scattered showers.

Better chances of a good, soaking rain moves in Friday, which has been declared a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day. Heavy rain will be the primary risk we expect, with gusty winds and a few storms possible as well.

The good news is, the rain will clear out in time for the weekend.