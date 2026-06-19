Orlando weather: Major heat as strong storms move across Central Florida

The Brief Dangerous heat: A Heat Advisory is in place for Central Florida again, with "feels like" temperatures ranging between 105 and 111 degrees. Central Florida will have a higher chance of showers and strong storms on Friday, with rain moving in this afternoon. Father's Day forecast: Expect temperatures in the 90s and a 40% chance of rain.



Heat advisory: How hot will it get in Central Florida?

A Heat Advisory is in place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for most of Central Florida once again.

This time frame is when temperatures will feel their hottest and could reach dangerous levels.

Heat indices (feels-like temperatures) will reach a range of around 105-111°+.

Actual high temperatures will still remain above average (low 90s), climbing into the mid 90s at least across the board.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Higher chance for showers, thunderstorms

Afternoon and evening showers and storms are set to return today as well. Chances will peak at a 60% chance, which is slightly higher and more widespread than yesterday.

Timeline:

Isolated downpours will begin to bubble up at around 12 p.m., with the highest chances taking off from 2 p.m.- 9 p.m. A few storms could be on the stronger side. The SPC (Storm Prediction Center) has placed all of Central Florida under a level 1 out of 5 risk for seeing a few strong to severe storms.

The main impact would include strong winds of 50 to 60 mph. Frequent lightning and pockets flooding rainfall are possible as a lot of rain will fall over a short time.

Overnight conditons:

Showers and storms will steadily clear out by midnight, leaving us very warm and muggy.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

What will the weather be like this weekend?

Saturday morning lows will fall only into the middle and upper 70s.

Father's Day weekend features additional rounds of afternoon and evening downpours and storms along with hot temperatures.

Even though it's only by a few degrees, temperatures will be a little closer to average. Plan for a high of 93° in Orlando for both Saturday and Sunday.

Shower and storm chances will be the highest on Saturday, with a 70% mainly after lunchtime into the afternoon and evening hours. It won't be a total washout, but heavy rain is likely.

Father's Day forecast:

For Father's Day specifically, chances won't be quite as widespread at 40%. As a whole, just keep the rain gear handy and stay cool if you have any plans to spend time with dad this weekend.

Weather outlook for next week

Next week features high pressure building. This, paired with a slightly weaker onshore flow, will lead to lower chances of showers and storms for at least the first half of next week.

Temperatures will bounce back into the mid 90s after the slight reprieve for the weekend.