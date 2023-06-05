Orlando weather: Hot day ahead with risk of dangerous rip currents at Central Florida beaches Monday

Today's high: 87 degrees | Tonight's low: 70 degrees

Main weather concerns: We have a nice Monday ahead in Central Florida. Forecast highs will reach the mid to upper-80s inland and low-80s along the coast. Skies remain mostly dry today, but we are not ruling out the chance for a few light showers at 20% coverage.

Coastal Flood Advisories remain in effect during the high tide cycles through Tuesday morning. High tide today is around 9am and again tonight around 9pm.

BEACHES: The beaches see warm temps and mixed skies. Highs reach 83 degrees. It will remain mostly dry today in the skies, but it will not be a good day to enter the surf.

Large breaking waves of 5-7' are expected in the surf zone with a high risk for rip currents. It is recommended to enter the surf today. Beach erosion is also possible.

THEME PARKS: It is a great day to head to the theme parks. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper-80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Don't forget your sunscreen!

OUTLOOK: Temperatures will soar to the 90s this week with mostly dry skies to start. Rain chances slowly return to the forecast by the end of the week, up to around 50%-60% coverage by Thursday and Friday. The high rip current risk and a Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect at all east coast beaches through Tuesday morning.

Higher than normal tides are expected. Depend on the FOX 35 STORM TEAM as we track the tropics and all of our local weather!