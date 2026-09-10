Orlando weather: Heavy rain, frequent lightning expected for Central Florida on Thursday

The Brief Another round of afternoon storms is expected for Central Florida. Highs will be in the lower 90s for the rest of the week and into the weekend. The Atlantic remains quiet despite it being the peak of hurricane season.



It's another Florida-like day with scattered storms and downpours, though not everyone will see the rain.

The highest chances today will be inland as rain chances stay at a range of around 40 to 60%.

Those who don't see the rain will have the better chance of breaks in the clouds, allowing more sunshine. Outside of a few showers near the coast this morning, the main timeline will be from around 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Storms will be slow movers, making heavy rainfall one of the main impacts. Average rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are expected, but training storms, where multiple downpours hit the same neighborhood, could quickly drop isolated amounts higher than 3 to 4 inches.

Frequent lightning and gusty wind are also on the table. Elevated storm coverage continues through this weekend with around a 60 to 70% chance each afternoon and evening.

Slightly hotter than average highs

Temperatures will stay near or just above normal over the next few days with high humidity keeping things uncomfortably muggy.

Afternoon high temperatures this week and into the weekend are expected to peak at a range of around 90-93° for Orlando/inland areas and around 87-89° for the beaches.

Once we factor in that humidity, it will feel hotter and closer to the low 100s.

Quiet Atlantic

September 10 is the climatological peak of hurricane season and the Atlantic basin remains remarkably quiet.

Large plumes of Saharan dust along with areas of strong wind shear continue to help limit tropical development and organization.

The National Hurricane Center expects no tropical cyclone development across the Atlantic, Caribbean, or Gulf over the next 7 days.