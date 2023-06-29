Orlando weather: Heat continues across Central Florida

Today's high: 95 degrees | Tonight's low: 75 degrees

Main weather concerns: Drier air will work its way into Central Florida Thursday allowing for lower rain chances for all locations. Heat will be the big weather story today through the rest of the week as high pressure builds out of the Gulf South and smothers Florida.

Highs remain around 95 inland, a touch cooler along the beaches where highs hang out in the upper 80s to around 90. Rain chances are slim to none, 10% at max and mainly after 3pm this afternoon through sundown.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

BEACHES: The beaches remain a good option on this Thursday. Expect highs there around 90 degrees, rain chances are out of the picture today.

Sunscreen and hydration will be necessary out there today. Rip current risk stands at moderate with a small long period swell coursing into the local surf zone-this means surf heights in the 1' range with a few larger sets during the incoming tide. Low tide 12pm, high tide 6pm.

THEME PARKS: Rain chances will be lower today with only a very isolated storm possible this afternoon after 3 PM. Any storm could still produce some heavy rain and lightning so be ready to head indoors. It will be toasty with highs in the mid-90s and lots of sunshine otherwise-generally dry conditions.

OUTLOOK: Looking into the quickly approaching Holiday weekend, hot temps dominate, rain chances slowly increase. Expect a continuation of highs in the mid-upper 90s, cooler along the beaches. Rain chances increase by Sunday to around 40% with a sharper rise as we draw closer to the July 4th Holiday on Tuesday. Eventually the arrival of tropical moisture from the Northwest Caribbean force coverage up to 60%+. Heavy rain could be a topic of discussion during this time.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical storm formation looks low through the next 7 days. NHC is watching a weak area of low pressure about 400 miles South-Southeast of Bermuda.

Chance of development for this feature stands at 20% over the next 7 days.