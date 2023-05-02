Today's high: 88 degrees | Tonight's low: 65 degrees

Main weather concerns: Great weather day across central Florida. Sunshine dominates with afternoon highs reaching the upper-80s on this Tuesday afternoon. Winds will be a bit breezy from the west at 10-15 mph. Stay hydrated this afternoon.

BEACHES: Nice day along our east coast beaches with lots of sunshine expected. Temperatures reach for the mid to upper-80s this afternoon. Rip current risk is still in the moderate range, but the UV Index is high. Don't forget your sunscreen.



THEME PARKS: Sun filled skies will prevail at the attractions today. Warm temperatures will reach the upper-80s with a light breeze. Consider a good quality sunscreen and hydration while enjoying the theme parks.



OUTLOOK: Dry weather continues across the state for the rest of the work week. High pressure is in control and keeping our skies clear with warm weather.

Highs hit in the 80s for much of the week but, warmer late week and into the start of the weekend to the low-90s. Low-end rain chances move back into the forecast by Saturday or Sunday. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team!