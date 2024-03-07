Orlando Weather: Temperatures close to 90 degrees this weekend

It's looking to be a warm and sunny end to the work week with a hot warm-up over the weekend, according to the FOX 35 Storm Team. Temperatures on Thursday should be in the mid-to-upper 70s along the coastline, while Central Florida will reach the low 80s.

A great day to be outside.

Friday and Saturday are expected to be partly cloudy with temperatures in the 80s. Saturday may top out at 88 or 89 degrees – one or two degrees from 90. Saturday afternoon, clouds should increase.

In north Central Florida, counties there could see some thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon, and the possibility – though low – for a strong isolated thunderstorm. Most of these showers should arrive during the overnight hours on Saturday into Sunday morning.

Right now, it is not believed that these storms should be widespread. However, if that changes, the FOX 35 Storm Team will let you know.

On Sunday, temperatures will be notably cooler. Afternoon highs are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 70s – nearly 10 degrees less than Saturday.

Looking ahead to next week, we're expecting pleasant weather. Monday's high should be in the mid-70s under mostly sunny skies.