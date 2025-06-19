Orlando weather: Hot and sticky day with heat index levels over 100

The Brief It's going to be another hot and sticky day across Central Florida. Heat index levels are quickly approaching heat advisory criteria. Storms are likely later today, and they may develop as soon as 1 p.m.



It's going to be another hot and sticky day across Central Florida, with heat index levels over 100. These levels are quickly approaching heat advisory criteria.

Here's a look at what to expect from the weather today, tomorrow and heading into the weekend.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

It'll be hot and super sticky today with heat index levels pushing 106-110° west of Orlando.

This is approaching heat advisory criteria, but none have been issued yet. Regardless, anyone working outside this afternoon should expect summer levels of heat.

Storms are likely later today, and they may develop as soon as 1 p.m.

Our chances of rain are 60% with slow-moving storms, producing lots of cloud-to-ground lightning, positive strikes (think fires) and gusty winds past 45 mph. About one to two inches of rain is possible in any storm.

The storms will dissipate after 9 p.m. for a quiet overnight, with lows in the mid-70s.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What's next:

Tomorrow, expect more of the same weather conditions with muggy heat and numerous scattered afternoon storms.

What will the weather look like next week?

Dig deeper:

This weekend, drier air moves in aloft, limiting our storm chances.

This trend will continue into next week with only isolated storms.

Other weather updates

Big picture view:

There are a few other weather trends the FOX 35 storm team is keeping an eye on this week. Here's a look at what to watch out for:

SUMMER

Summer begins tomorrow (Solstice at 10:42 p.m. EDT)

Longest day of the year

Sharpest sun angle

Days start getting shorter on Saturday

TROPICS

Hurricane Erick made landfall as a Category 4, with catastrophic flooding for Mexico on the Pacific Coast.

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet still for the next seven days.

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar and Live Weather Cameras

Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar below. You can also watch as heavy rain moves across Central Florida on our Live Weather Cameras' page here.

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: