Orlando weather: Hot and sticky day with heat index levels over 100
ORLANDO, Fla. - It's going to be another hot and sticky day across Central Florida, with heat index levels over 100. These levels are quickly approaching heat advisory criteria.
Here's a look at what to expect from the weather today, tomorrow and heading into the weekend.
What will the weather look like today?
What To Expect:
It'll be hot and super sticky today with heat index levels pushing 106-110° west of Orlando.
This is approaching heat advisory criteria, but none have been issued yet. Regardless, anyone working outside this afternoon should expect summer levels of heat.
Storms are likely later today, and they may develop as soon as 1 p.m.
Our chances of rain are 60% with slow-moving storms, producing lots of cloud-to-ground lightning, positive strikes (think fires) and gusty winds past 45 mph. About one to two inches of rain is possible in any storm.
The storms will dissipate after 9 p.m. for a quiet overnight, with lows in the mid-70s.
What will the weather look like tomorrow?
What's next:
Tomorrow, expect more of the same weather conditions with muggy heat and numerous scattered afternoon storms.
What will the weather look like next week?
Dig deeper:
This weekend, drier air moves in aloft, limiting our storm chances.
This trend will continue into next week with only isolated storms.
Other weather updates
Big picture view:
There are a few other weather trends the FOX 35 storm team is keeping an eye on this week. Here's a look at what to watch out for:
SUMMER
- Summer begins tomorrow (Solstice at 10:42 p.m. EDT)
- Longest day of the year
- Sharpest sun angle
- Days start getting shorter on Saturday
TROPICS
- Hurricane Erick made landfall as a Category 4, with catastrophic flooding for Mexico on the Pacific Coast.
- The tropical Atlantic remains quiet still for the next seven days.
