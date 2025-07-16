Orlando weather: Hot and humid day ahead for Central Florida, rain chances peak Wednesday afternoon

What will the weather be like today?

What to expect:

A slightly drier day is on the way for Central Florida. A 60% chance of rain is anticipated, mainly for this afternoon. A few showers could sneak onshore in Brevard and Volusia county around 9am-12pm, with best chances of rain taking place for inland areas.

The main timeline of the highest chances of rain will be from 3pm-9pm. It will also be a breezy, hot, and humid day. Highs will climb into the low 90s and feels like temperatures into the 100°-105° range.

Any lingering showers and storms will gradually fade into the overnight before drying out. We'll remain hot and muggy, plan for lows to fall into the mid to upper 70s.

What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?

Looking ahead:

Moisture will stick around tomorrow, meaning scattered heavy downpours and storms will continue. At a 60% chance, it won't be an all day washout. The best chances of rain will take shape during the afternoon.

As we head into the weekend, temperatures will be heating up in a big way. It will be a sweltering weekend as highs soar into the mid 90s for both Saturday and Sunday. Once we factor in the high humidity levels, it will feel closer to the 107°+ range. Be sure to stay hydrated and and take plenty of breaks in the air conditioning if you plan on spending an extended time outdoors. Scattered afternoon showers and storms will still be possible this weekend as well.