Orlando weather: Hot and humid stretch continues into the weekend with daily storm chances

The Brief Today: Highs in the low to mid-90s with feels-like temps up to 106°; stay hydrated and limit outdoor activity. Storm Chances : Scattered showers and storms likely from 3–10 p.m. with a 40–50% chance; heavy rain, strong winds, and lightning possible. Weekend Outlook : Daily afternoon storms expected with 60–70% rain chances; temps remain hot and humid, feeling like the low 100s.



What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

Summer-like weather will be in full swing today across Central Florida. Temperatures will be hot and humid, as highs climb into the low and mid 90s.

Once we factor in the high humidity levels, feels-like temperatures will be closer to around 100°-106°. Be sure to stay hydrated and take a lot of breaks if you have plans on spending time outdoors.

This afternoon will also feature scattered showers and storms. About a 40-50% chance of rain can be expected, mainly from 3pm-10pm. Heavy rainfall, strong winds, and frequent lightning are possible.

Any leftover rain or showers will fade and depart by midnight. Lows will be warm and muggy, falling into the mid to upper 70s Friday morning

What will the weather look like for the remainder of the week?

Looking ahead:

Daily rounds of afternoon showers and storms are on the way for this weekend and into next week. With tropical moisture at play, rain and storm chances will be on the rise with at least a 60-70% as repeated rounds of heavy rainfall will be likely for many.

There will be dry time during the morning hours, with the best chances of showers and storms happening over the afternoon hours. Temperatures will remain hot and humid into early next week. Plan for highs to be around normal or even a few degrees hotter as temperatures climb into the low and middle 90s. Once we factor in the elevated humidity levels, feels-like temperatures will hover around the low 100s.