Orlando weather forecast: Hot, humid with more rain on the first day of school

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today's forecast high: 96 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 76 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

On this back to school Wednesday, The FOX 35 STORM TEAM expects area highs to hit in the mid- 90s with heat index values in the 100-105 degree range. Rain chances will be quite low along the Atlantic beaches at 10%, a little higher as you head steadily inland as the Atlantic seabreeze plows west into the interior. Inland rain chances hover in the 20-30% range and mainly after

3 p.m. Heavy rain and lightning will be the marquee hazards, typical for this time of year.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

If you head to the theme parks today, it will be hot with highs in the mid- 90s. Scattered showers and storms could develop between 3-7pm at the Attractions. Lightning will be the main threat. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Rain chances look rather low along the beaches today – 20% or less. For most areas it stays dry. Rip current risk is low to moderate. Surf resides in the 1-2' range as a small Southeast trade swell courses into the surf zone. Highs on the sand head for the upper 80s just before the cooling Atlantic seabreeze fires up.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Dry air is phasing into the region, reducing rain chances and increasing temperatures. Solid mid-upper 90s will be the case from midweek into the weekend. A pattern change occurs this weekend as a front stages to our North.

Rain chances will develop on the west side of the state during this time and press steadily east, ending up on the Atlantic beaches. This could put a dent in the ongoing dry spell in that area.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

The tropics are just slightly active with a distant Atlantic Easterly wave off the West side of Africa. Overall developmental odds with this feature look fairly low. This wave could fall apart in the coming day as environmental factors weigh in.

Download the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app to not only track the tropics, but also the afternoon/ evening showers and storms.