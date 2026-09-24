Orlando weather: Fall cold front moving through Central Florida on Thursday

The Brief A cold front is moving through Central Florida this morning. The area will get a few scattered showers throughout the day before the drier air and cooler temperatures arrive. This weekend, the weather will be "fall-like" with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.



The front is already pushing through Central Florida this morning, a few hours earlier than previously expected.

Drier air will steadily work southward through the day, with a noticeable drop in humidity beginning across northern parts of the area this afternoon and reaching farther south by tonight.

The biggest weather story today and Friday will actually be the wind. Northerly winds increase to around 15 to 20 mph this afternoon, with gusts generally 25 to 30 mph and locally around 35 mph near coastal Volusia and northern Brevard.

A few fast-moving showers

Rain chances have come down with the faster arrival of dry air, but scattered showers will still race southward through the area today.

Thunder should be limited, but even ordinary showers could briefly bring gusts of 40–50 MPH. A few bands of heavier rain are also possible, mainly from Volusia into northern Brevard, with a very small risk of localized flooding.

Beach conditions turn dangerous

Strong northerly winds will quickly build rough surf and dangerous ocean conditions today into Friday.

Expect a high rip-current risk, large breaking waves up to 5 to 8 feet, strong southward longshore currents and hazardous boating conditions. Beachgoers should stay out of the surf.

Awesome fall-like weekend weather

Friday continues the transition toward much drier air, and by Friday night into Saturday morning, temperatures should dip into the 60s across much of Central Florida for the first time since June.

Highs will stay in the 80s.

Saturday through Monday looks very comfortable, especially in the mornings and evenings.

Expect low humidity, lows in the 60s, highs in the 80s and mainly dry weather.

A stray shower cannot be completely ruled out, but rain chances are generally 20% or less.

Coastal and marine conditions may remain rough even after the weather inland turns beautiful.

Tracking the tropics

Tropical Storm Fay is back from the dead, reformed and moving westward over the open central Atlantic with 40 MPH winds.

Some slight strengthening is possible during the next day or so before Fay gradually weakens. There are no watches or warnings and no land impacts expected. It's in the middle of nowhere and is not a threat.

We’re also monitoring the tropical wave farther east near the Cabo Verde Islands, but any development should be limited and short-lived.

Closer to Florida and the U.S., the tropics remain quiet with no immediate threats.