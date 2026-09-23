Shooting reported at Orange County courthouse parking garage, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies are searching for a suspect after a shooting was reported in the parking garage at the Orange County Courthouse in downtown Orlando.
What we know:
The shooting was reported just before 11:30 a.m., according to the Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to the parking garage next the courthouse and found a woman who was shot at by a "person known to her." The woman was not injured.
After the shooting, the suspect left the scene. Deputies said they are actively looking for him.
As a precaution, the courthouse complex has been placed on lockdown while deputies search the area.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released a description or any other details about the suspect.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written based on information released by the Orange County Sheriff's Office.