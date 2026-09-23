Shooting reported at Orange County courthouse parking garage, deputies say

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Orange County deputies are searching for a suspect after a shooting was reported in the parking garage at the Orange County Courthouse in downtown Orlando.

What we know:

The shooting was reported just before 11:30 a.m., according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the parking garage next the courthouse and found a woman who was shot at by a "person known to her." The woman was not injured.

After the shooting, the suspect left the scene. Deputies said they are actively looking for him.

As a precaution, the courthouse complex has been placed on lockdown while deputies search the area.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released a description or any other details about the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.