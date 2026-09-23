Ex-Volusia County school worker arrested, accused of hitting child's head

The Brief An 80-year-old school employee was arrested on child abuse charges at Deltona Lakes Elementary. Surveillance video allegedly shows Maria Graham slapping a 9-year-old student in the cafeteria. Graham resigned from her position and is currently free on bond.



A former elementary school employee has been arrested under suspicion of child abuse and allegedly slapping a student's head in the school's cafeteria, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Maria Graham worked in the Extended Day Enrichment Program at Deltona Lakes Elementary School, district officials confirmed to FOX 35. She has since resigned from her position with the district.

The backstory:

The alleged incident happened on Sept. 17 at Deltona Lakes Elementary School during its after-care program.

A 9-year-old girl told her mom that Graham had hit the back of her head shortly after she grabbed food and sat down in the cafeteria, which prompted the mom to contact the school's principal to review surveillance video.

According to the report, Graham accused the 9-year-old girl of attempting to skip the line, of pushing another student, and of shrugging her shoulders when threatened to have to return to the end of the line. She had been sent home with a behavioral report.

Investigators review surveillance video

Surveillance video, later reviewed by the school principal, the child's parents, and law enforcement, reportedly showed Graham follow the student from the kitchen to the cafeteria and hit the back of the student's head with enough force, causing it to "move forward," investigators said, according to the report.

The report noted that the child was left frightened by the incident and that he did not want to return to school.

The other side:

School worker arrested on suspicion of child abuse

According to the report, Graham said she intended to bring the girl to the front of the cafeteria and raised her hand during the interaction, but did not remember intentionally hitting the girl's head.

Graham said she may have touched the girl's head lightly while raising her arm, the report said.

She was arrested under suspicion of child abuse and later released on bond, according to online records.

What they're saying:

In a statement, a spokesperson for Volusia County Schools confirmed that Graham resigned from her position on Friday, September 18.

"The safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority."