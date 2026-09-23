Amendment 3: Seminole County warns property tax vote could trigger budget cuts

The Brief Voters in Central Florida will decide on Amendment 3, a proposed expansion to property tax exemptions, in six weeks. Seminole County officials warn the tax change could lead to a $119 million revenue loss and force severe budget cuts. Proposed cuts endanger animal shelter programs, community vaccine clinics, roadside wildlife removal, and public clinics.



Seminole County officials warn that a proposed expansion to Florida’s homestead exemption under Amendment 3 could force millions of dollars in budget cuts to local animal shelters and public clinics.

Seminole County Commissioners and leaders discussed potential impacts during a recent workshop and budget presentation.

What is Amendment 3?

Big picture view:

Amendment 3 would increase the homestead exemption for non-school taxes to $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028. It would then adjust for inflation after that.

It also requires the Florida Legislature to "prescribe a uniform procedure for counties and municipalities, for their respective levies, to increase the homestead exemption up to full assessed value, and allows special districts, subject to referendum approval, to do the same."

Florida residents would have to be homeowners by Dec. 31, 2026, to qualify, should Amendment 3 pass in November. Those who become residents after, would receive the current exemption, and would get the increased exemption until their fifth year.

Seminole County warns about lost revenue

By the numbers:

Seminole County officials warn that Amendment 3 could cut $119 million in revenue, which represents a 21% hit to funds supported by property taxes.

The county animal services department operates on a $10 million budget with 72 full-time positions making up 54% of its expenditures, meaning a 20% reduction equates to a $2 million cut.

A $2 million cut could eliminate the county’s trap-neuter-vaccinate program for community cats and shorten stray hold times from five days to the three-day statutory minimum, threatening the shelter’s no-kill status, officials said during the meeting.

Community vaccine clinics, end-of-life pet services, and roadside wildlife removal could also be at risk of being eliminated.

What they're saying:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis supports Amendment 3 and has largely told cities and counties to tighten their budgets and reduce unnecessary spending. Others who support the amendment want property tax for Florida homeowners and believe local governments should reduce their spending.

The other side:

The Florida Sheriff's Association, Florida State Fraternal Order of Police, and the Florida Professional Firefighters are against Amendment 3, warning that it would reduce funding for law enforcement and fire rescue departments.

Others warn that it would reduce necessary funds from local cities and counties.

November election

What's next:

Florida voters will decide on Amendment 3 during the November 3 general election. The measure will need at least 60% approval to become part of the Florida Constitution.